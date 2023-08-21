Tinubu Charges New Ministers To Meet Nigerians’ Expectation

Following the inauguration of the 45 ministers-designate, President Boal Ahmed Tinubu has charged all the newly-appointed ministers to meet up to Nigerians’ expectations.

Speaking at the inauguration event, which took place in the Conference Hall of the Presidential Villa on Monday, August 21, Tinubu said the ministers had been chosen based on their own experiences to carry on with the task of developing the country.

He, however, noted that the obstacles in their path might seem “very daunting” but that the government remained steadfast in its determination to strive for the introduction of a Renewed Hope.

He said, “It is all about a great team and I believe we have them here.

“The greatest number of Nigerians are highly expectant. They believe that you will serve with integrity and deliver. I will hold you to account,” the President added.

While urging them to restore faith in governance so that the governed may have faith in government, the President advised the new ministers to realise that their duties began immediately.

“I welcome you to the administration of Renewed Hope. We are in this boat (together); this is a vehicle and I am the driver. The entire Nigerians are watching as we navigate this vehicle. We have to do the job to meet the expectations of all Nigerians,” he maintained.

Godswill Akpabio, president of the Senate, Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house of representatives, George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation, and Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to the president, among other dignitaries, were present for the ceremony.