Tinubu Charges APC Governors To Remain Servants To The People

The governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been charged by President Bola Tinubu to remain the servants of the people by putting the interests of the citizens first and working for the good of their states.

President Tinubu made the call when he received in audience the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, the re-elected Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, and the Governor-Elect of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, at the State House, Abuja on Friday

The president, however, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the elections, which he described as free, fair, and peaceful.

“Make sure that everyone is carried along. You are now the servants of the people,” Tinubu said when Ododo and Uzodimma presented their certificates of return to the President who expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the elections.

In a statement titled ‘President Tinubu to APC Governors: remain servants of the people,” Tinubu said, “You worked hard for this victory. I am very proud of you, but the real challenge has only started, and it will stare you in the face.

“That is the challenge of good governance. Make sure that everyone is carried along. You are now the servants of the people. To God be all the glory for the victories, and may God guide you.”

He advised that once Nigerians and their concerns become the focal point of the governors’ plans and actions, not only will governance be easier, but they will enhance the value of their states and the people will have new opportunities to grow and enjoy a new standard of living.

“This must be your driving focus as governors, but especially as governors elected on the platform of our great party,” he emphasized.

Tinubu continued, “Two out of three is not a bad way to start. We will focus not on winning the elections alone but on delivering for the people.

“They are sovereign, and when we achieve what we promise, voters will respect us.

“We will work with you at the sub-national levels, and we will uphold the strength and superior excellence that is symbolized by the eagle on our coat of arms.”

The National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who led the Governors-Elect and APC stalwarts to meet with President Tinubu, said the party’s candidates conducted themselves with integrity as directed by the President during the elections, and that the party had conceded victory to the opposition in Bayelsa State.

“We lost the election in Bayelsa, and we have conceded in good faith. You directed that the elections should be free, fair, and peaceful, and it was so,” Ganduje said.

On behalf of the candidates who contested the elections, the Imo State Governor, Uzodimma, thanked the President for providing strong and purposeful leadership at the centre, which enabled and energised their campaigns.

“We won because of the leadership you demonstrated. The country was struggling, but the economy has been responding to the reforms and rapid-response strategy you have put in place,” he noted.