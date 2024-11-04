Tinubu Tasks Newly Appointed Ministers

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged the newly-appointed ministers to see their work as a call for service and join the team to rescue the country.

President Tinubu who gave this charge at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja while swearing seven ministers into his cabinet, thanked them for heeding the call for service and described their acceptance as a very serious commitment

The President said, “The moment is challenging. The present situation calls for a very serious commitment. Yours is a duty to serve and that is what you’ve got to do,

“I really appreciate the fact that you have taken the oath of office and are ready to serve your nation at the time we are facing the challenges of economic growth and other items like security challenges and others.

“It is not easy to find just the unique people that will surrender their lives, freedoms, and other responsibilities to serve their nation anytime in this time of challenges.

“I am sincerely happy that you have done that and that you are here today to be part to be a very committed team of Nigerians who have been working tirelessly since 17 months ago that we assumed the responsibility of governing this country.

“You are called upon to join the team to rescue this country.”

