Tinubu Changing Leadership Narrative In Nigeria –Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has said that President Bola Tinubu was changing the leadership narrative in Nigeria.

Wike stated this in Abuja yesterday, after inspecting some ongoing projects in preparation for the commemoration of Tinubu’s second year in office.

He said that Tinubu’s impactful leadership was putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians, adding that the president had given first class infrastructure to residents of Abuja.

“I have said before that leadership is a major issue. When you have right leadership, people will benefit from it.

“Mr President has shown that he is willing to change Nigeria and make people happy through his “Renewed Hope Agenda”, which indeed is working.

“I am happy to be identified with the leadership of Mr President and that is what Nigeria needs.

“All of you can attest to the fact that indeed, Abuja has really changed.

“So, we are happy for it and want to thank God Almighty for providing the right leadership through Mr President to provide the dividends of democracy to the residents of Abuja.”

The minister said that only the blind or pessimist would disagree that Tinubu was working for the good of the country.

He expressed joy that the Tinubu-led administration was impacting the life of the people.

“What makes us happy is when people are happy.

“We are working for our people, and we are happy that we are fulfilling the promise we have made,” he said.

