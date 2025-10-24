Tinubu Reshuffles Service Chiefs, Appoints Oluyede As New CDS

President Bola Tinubu on Friday made changes in the hierarchy of the Service Chiefs in furtherance of the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria to strengthen the national security architecture.

New Telegraph reports that President Tinubu appointed General Olufemi Oluyede to replace General Christopher Musa as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

According to a statement issued by Sunday Dare, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is Major-General W. Shaibu.

The statement also noted that Air Vice Marshall S.K. Aneke is now Chief of Air Staff while Rear Admiral I. Abbas is the new Chief of Naval Staff, while Chief of Defence Intelligence Major-General E.A.P Undiendeye retains his position.

The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, expresses most profound appreciation to the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and the other Service Chiefs for their patriotic service, and dedicated leadership.

The President charges the newly appointed Service Chiefs to justify the confidence reposed in them to further enhance the professionalism, vigilance and comradeship that define the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

All appointments take immediate effect.