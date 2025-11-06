Tinubu Chairs FEC, Swears In Doro, Udeh As Ministers

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday swore in two newly appointed ministers, Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro and Mr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, during a brief ceremony held inside the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The swearing-in took place moments before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which was presided over by the President.

Dr. Doro, a pharmacist and lawyer from Plateau State, replaces Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, who now serves as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). His nomination was confirmed by the Senate in late October.

Mr. Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from Enugu State, fills the position vacated by former Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Uche Nnaji, who resigned following allegations of certificate forgery. Udeh’s appointment was confirmed by the Senate earlier on Thursday after a brief screening session. Until his appointment, he was the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State.

Following the swearing-in, the FEC meeting commenced with a presentation from the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who gave an update on the state of the economy.

The meeting was attended by key government officials, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Esther Didi Walson-Jack; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; and other council members.