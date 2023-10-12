Tinubu Certificate Saga: Patriotic Elders Caution’s Politicians Against Denigrating Nigeria

Worried by the continued attacks and war of words between supporters of President Bola Tinubu and of the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar over the President’s certificate authenticity, the Patriotic Elders Forum, have cautioned politicians to stop dragging the names of Nigeria in Mud.

The Elders rising from an immediate meeting in Kano, reminded the Politicians who have turned the President Certificate issues into a topic of discussion, that no matter President Tinubu is still the President of Nigeria and attacking his integrity is nothing but a complete attack on the integrity of the Nation.

The President of the Elders Forum, Dr Bature AbdulAziz, said while speaking to newsmen in a communique, that gradually the Certificate matter is turning to something else building tribal and regional problems.

“We need to trade this matter with utmost care and respect to the very Person we are talking about who is still the President, it will be good if the Court of Law are allowed to do their jobs, without allowing for public persecution”.

Politicians should know that Nigeria should be seen to rise above board when there is an issue that might touch on the integrity of the nation just like the Certificate issue.

“There is no way we will be seen as serious People when we talk to a matter that involves the President with common disrespect and disenchantment, we have to have some respect for the office President Tinubu is occupying and stop attacking his integrity while allowing the Court to do its jobs”.

Similarly, the Media should also soften their reports on the matter, “the way International and Nigeria Media are propagating the Certificate topic is like they have since passed judgment on the matter before the Courts”.

He said, that Nigerian media should be allowed to be a tool for causing disharmony and complete misunderstanding between the Nigeria Citizens, they should rather spread information that is aimed at promoting peace, understanding, love and regional harmony.