Tinubu Celebrates Wife 65th Birthday With Emotional Tribute

President Bola Tinubu has publicly celebrated his wife and Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday, describing her as a confidant, counsellor, and unwavering anchor throughout his political and personal journey.

In his congratulatory message issued in the early hours of Sunday, President Tinubu commended Remi Tinubu’s devotion and quiet sacrifices.

According to the President, Remi’s support has been central not only to their family life but also to the service of the nation, highlighting her impact beyond the family sphere.

He portrays her as a role model to their children and grandchildren, and a source of resilience for Nigerian women.

He wrote, “As you celebrate your 65th birthday today, I honour not only the love of my life, but also a woman whose quiet strength and enduring grace have been my steadying anchor.

“Through every season, from the long years of struggle and political exile, to leadership responsibilities, you have stood firmly by my side with dignity, patience, and devotion that words can scarcely express.”

“You are more than my wife. You are my confidant, counsellor, and the steady flame illuminating my path.

“In you, our children and grandchildren see the example of compassion and faith, and in you, our nation sees the true strength of womanhood; resolute yet tender, humble yet unshakably firm,” he noted.

He acknowledged the burdens she carried during his years of political struggle, describing them as part of her service to the nation. “Nigeria owes you more than many will ever know. In every sacrifice you made quietly, in every burden you carried without complaint, you have served this country as surely as I have, not from the podium, but from the heart of our home.” “Today, as your husband, I thank God for your life, health, and unwavering love. “As your President, I salute you as the First Lady whose warmth and empathy continue to touch millions of lives across our land. “And as your lifelong companion, I say that I love you more than ever, and am blessed every day by your presence. Your love is a treasure I hold dear. “Happy 65th birthday, Oluremi. May the years ahead be filled with joy, peace, and the fulfilment you so richly deserve.”