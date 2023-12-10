Tinubu Celebrates TY Danjuma At 86

President Bola Tinubu has extolled General TY Danjuma (Rtd) for his many philanthropic ventures, recalling his commitment and dedication to supporting victims of terrorism through his reputable foundation and other vital initiatives.

The President sends his felicitations to the General (Rtd), in a statement issued on Sunday and made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Tinubu described the elder statesman as a Nigerian with” the noblest of pedigree”, on his 86th birthday.

The statement partly reads, “President Tinubu celebrates the elder statesman, who has remained an unassuming but defining feature of Nigeria’s political landscape.”

As Dajunma turns 86, President Tinubu wishes him longevity, happiness, and strength in the service of the nation.