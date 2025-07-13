Tinubu Celebrates Soyinka At 91

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm birthday wishes to Professor Wole Soyinka, the globally acclaimed literary icon and Nobel Laureate, as he marks his 91st birthday on Sunday.

Soyinka, a celebrated playwright, poet, essayist, activist, and public intellectual, holds the distinction of being the first African to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986.

He is widely revered for his extraordinary creative and artistic talent, expressed through his numerous plays, poems, memoirs, essays, and other literary works.

President Tinubu praised the literary titan for his immense contributions to education, democracy, human rights, cultural diplomacy, and nation-building over the decades.

Describing Soyinka as a “towering source of inspiration,” the President noted his impact on generations of Nigerian and global writers who have followed in his footsteps and achieved international recognition.

Tinubu also acknowledged his personal friendship and longstanding collaboration with the elder statesman.

“I rejoice with Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, on reaching another milestone and commend his unwavering service and contributions to our nation’s development. Professor Soyinka is an uncommon patriot who has consistently demonstrated deep love for our country. Even at 91, he remains a beacon of inspiration to fellow citizens and admirers around the world.

“We are grateful for his decades of dedication to Nigeria and to humanity. I cherish my association with him and our shared efforts to advance the progress of our great nation.”

Concluding his tribute, President Tinubu wished Soyinka continued good health and a sound mind as he begins what he described as “the journey into the final decade before his centenary.”