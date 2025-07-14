Tinubu Celebrates Soyinka @ 91

President Bola Tinubu yesterday congratulated Prof. Wole Soyinka on his 91st birthday.

In his congratulatory message to the Nobel Laureate, he saluted the nonagenarian for his contributions to education, democracy, human rights, cultural diplomacy, and nation-building.

Soyinka’s creative brilliance spans plays, poetry, memoirs, essays, and performance art, establishing him as one of the world’s foremost literary figures. According to the President, Soyinka continues to inspire Nigerians and generations of writers globally, many of whom have earned global acclaim.

Tinubu described him as a massive source of inspiration to Nigerians and, most especially, generations of younger writers worldwide who, on their own, have also attained great national and international prominence.

He said: “I rejoice with Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on reaching another year and praise his continuing service and contributions to our nation’s development.

“Prof. Soyinka is an uncommon patriot who has continued to demonstrate his undying love for our country. “Even at the grand old age, he continues to be a source of inspiration to fellow citizens and people around the world.

We are grateful for his long years of service to Nigeria and humanity. “I value my association with Professor Soyinka and several collaborations to advance the progress and development of Nigeria.