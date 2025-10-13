Tinubu Celebrates Son, Seyi On 40th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his son, Seyi Tinubu, on his 40th birthday, commending him for his accomplishments in business, philanthropy, and family life.

In a heartfelt message, President Tinubu thanked God for Seyi’s life and praised the man he has become, highlighting his determination, courage, and humility.

“You have walked your path with focus and a heart that seeks to build, serve, and uplift others,” the President said.

The President acknowledged Seyi’s entrepreneurial journey, particularly through Loatsad and his other ventures, noting that his success is measured not only by wealth but by the positive impact he has made on society.

Seyi’s philanthropic work, especially through the Noella Foundation, was highlighted as an example of his commitment to education, social development, youth empowerment, and maternal and child welfare.

President Tinubu lauded his son for bringing hope to families across Nigeria and creating opportunities for young people.

The President also celebrated Seyi’s role as a devoted husband to Layal and a committed father, saying the entire family is proud of the legacy he is building.

“As you celebrate this milestone, remember that your strength lies in what you achieve and how you inspire others to believe. May God bless you with wisdom, good health, and peace,” the President added.