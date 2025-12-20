Tinubu Celebrates Sen Nwoko At 65

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senator Ned Munir Nwoko on the occasion of his 65th birthday, describing him as a dedicated public servant whose contributions to national development continue to make meaningful impact.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President noted that Senator Nwoko, who represents Delta North Senatorial District, has distinguished himself as a politician, lawyer, and businessman committed to transformative causes.

President Tinubu recalled Nwoko’s political journey, which began with his election into the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003, where he represented Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency and championed initiatives aimed at improving education, infrastructure, and economic opportunities.

The President commended the lawmaker’s advocacy for malaria eradication, youth empowerment, and environmental sustainability, describing these efforts as critical to Nigeria’s long-term development.

He also praised Nwoko’s active legislative role in the Senate, highlighting his sponsorship of key bills focused on national growth and reform.

Among the notable bills credited to Senator Nwoko are the National Malaria Eradication and Prevention Bill, the Climate Change and Renewable Energy Development Bill, the Universal Basic Education Reform Bill, and the Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Bill.

Tinubu joined members of the Nwoko family, friends, and colleagues in the National Assembly in celebrating the Senator on the milestone birthday.

He wished Nwoko good health, renewed strength, and continued wisdom as he serves the people of Delta North and the nation at large.