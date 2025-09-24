Tinubu Celebrates Pro-Democracy Activist, Orebe At 80

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated pro-democracy activist and celebrated columnist, Dr Femi Orebe, on his 80th birthday.

New Telegraph recalls that over the last three decades, Orebe has written extensively on Nigerian and international politics and issues.

President Tinubu acknowledged Orebe’s incisive articles and regular interventions in public affairs, which have impacted many and helped to shape public policies.

Describing him as an ally and brother, the President also highlighted Orebe’s contributions to the knowledge world through his book “Simply A Citizen Journalist,” which is due for public presentation soon.

“I have followed Dr Orebe’s columns and informed commentaries over the years, first in the defunct Comet newspapers and later in The Nation.

“Dr Orebe lives his appellation as a Citizen Journalist. His pen is transformative. He writes to correct the ills of society and proffers ideas to engender the necessary changes. His struggles and advocacy for democracy and good governance in the land are also noteworthy,” the President remarks.

As Orebe joined the Octogenarian Club, the President wished him more strength and continued grace of God.