Tinubu Celebrates Plateau Governor Mutfwang On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, on the occasion of his birthday.

The President celebrated the lawyer and politician, noting that through responsible leadership he has stabilised Plateau State and is gradually returning the state to its glory days as the “Home of Peace and Tourism.”

Tinubu acknowledged Mutfwang’s efforts in the areas of security, rural infrastructure development, healthcare, and education.

The President particularly noted the governor’s efforts at revitalising the state’s economy through the establishment of agro-logistics hubs.

Tinubu also commended the governor for ensuring inclusive governance and advancing peaceful co-existence among the people of the state.

The President further lauded Mutfwang for inaugurating a 14-member State Advisory Committee on State Police, following his directive to all states of the federation to commence the process of establishing state police.

He described the governor’s action as proactive and a strategic effort to strengthen the state’s security architecture.

As the governor marks his special day, the President wished him good health and strength as he continues his work in the state.