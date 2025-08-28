Tinubu Celebrates Pioneer BPSR DG Adegoroye On 75th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated elder statesman, distinguished administrator, and scholar Dr. Goke Adegoroye on his 75th birthday.

Tinubu praised Adegoroye’s decades-long career in both the public and private sectors as a testament to his commitment to excellence, integrity, and national development.

“Your exemplary and indelible leadership as the pioneer Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) laid the foundation for a more efficient, transparent, and accountable public service. Your strategic efforts, scholarly pursuits, and contributions to public discourse have consistently provided valuable perspectives on good governance and institutional strengthening,” the President said.

Tinubu further commended Adegoroye’s enduring legacy, built on intellectual rigour, professional excellence, and an unshakeable belief in a better Nigeria, and wished him many more years of good health and service.