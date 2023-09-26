Tinubu Celebrates Oyedepo At 69

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday hailed Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, better known as Winners Chapel as he clocks 69 on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

President Tinubu described Bishop Oyedepo’s lifestyle, as demonstrated by his teachings on love, peace, prosperity, faith, and wisdom, continues to be exemplary even as his dedication to establishing enduring institutions and a God-fearing generation speaks of his unwavering commitment to God.

Tinubu acknowledged the great strides of Oyedepo in pursuing personal, intellectual and spiritual development for humanity while encouraging many to grow through the practical teaching of the Word of Faith with remarkable results in the expansion of the ministry.

The president believed the lifestyle of the Bishop, reflected in his teachings on love, peace, prosperity, faith and wisdom, remains exemplary even as his dedication to building lasting institutions and a God-fearing generation speaks of his unequivocal commitment to God.

READ ALSO:

According to Tinubu, Oyedepo’s words and deeds of wisdom continue to reverberate both inside and outside of Nigeria, having an effect on the economies of infrastructure, publishing, banking, healthcare, and transportation.

While encouraging many to develop through the practical teaching of the Word of Faith, the President recognised Oyedepo’s outstanding achievements in pursuing human development on the levels of personal, intellectual, and spiritual growth, which had a notable impact on growing the ministry.

Tinubu prayed that Oyedepo and his family would continue to be strengthened by and receive more of God’s grace.