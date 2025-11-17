Tinubu Celebrates Oyebamiji At 60

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated seasoned banker and politician, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), as he marks his 60th birthday, describing him as a steady and dependable figure in Nigeria’s financial and political sectors.

In a birthday message issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President hailed Oyebamiji’s leadership qualities, intellect, and integrity, noting that they have contributed significantly to the development of Osun State and Nigeria as a whole.

Tinubu commended his long-standing contributions to the banking industry, where he earned a reputation for excellence and professionalism.

He also highlighted Oyebamiji’s record in public administration, including his service as Commissioner in Osun State and, until recently, as Chief Executive of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), where he distinguished himself through humility, hard work, and dedication to the public good.

Describing him as a loyal party member and trusted associate, Tinubu said Oyebamiji embodies the ideals of responsible and patriotic leadership.

He prayed for continued blessings upon the celebrant.

“As you mark this milestone age, I pray that Almighty Allah grants you more years in good health, renewed strength, and greater service to Nigeria,” the President said.