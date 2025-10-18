Tinubu Celebrates Otu At 66, Commends His People-First Governance

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, on the occasion of his 66th birthday, describing him as a visionary leader dedicated to the service of his people and the progress of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu joined the Otu family, friends, and associates in celebrating the governor’s legacy of leadership, service, and commitment to public good.

The President praised Governor Otu for his People-First agenda, which focuses on human capital development through strategic investments in education, health security, food security, and cultural empowerment.

He commended the governor’s achievements in education, particularly the establishment of the University of Education and Entrepreneurship and the College of Agriculture, which are helping to train a new generation of skilled professionals to drive sustainable growth in Cross River State.

President Tinubu also lauded Otu’s efforts in industrialization and economic diversification, citing the development of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone in Adiabo, supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

He noted that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening value chains, promoting export competitiveness, and creating jobs for Nigerian youth.

The President expressed confidence that under Governor Otu’s leadership, several ongoing infrastructural projects, including the proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport, the 700km Coastal Highway linking Calabar to Lagos, the 450km Trans-Sahara Superhighway to Abuja, the river port, and the free trade zone, will transform Cross River into a major hub for commerce, logistics, and tourism in West Africa.

President Tinubu wished Governor Otu continued good health, strength, and wisdom as he continues to serve his people and contribute to national development.