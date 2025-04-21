Tinubu Celebrates Orji Kalu At 65

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Monday join other political leaders to congratulate the former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, on his 65th birthday.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu reflected on his longstanding relationship with Kalu, describing their bond as one forged during their time as governors in the “Class of ’99”.

Acknowledging Kalu’s patriotism and resilience, President Tinubu noted that despite political differences over the years, their relationship has been marked by mutual respect and a shared commitment to Nigeria’s development.

He also praised Kalu’s entrepreneurial accomplishments, particularly through his establishment of Slok Holding and investments in the banking and media sectors, which he noted have provided hundreds of jobs.

The president prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the senator, wishing him renewed strength, wisdom, and many more years of impactful service to Nigeria and humanity.

“Senator Kalu, my friend, is a patriot whose life embodies resilience, generosity, and the transformative power of visionary leadership.

“On this milestone, I celebrate his contributions to our nation’s economic and political tapestry.” the statement added.

