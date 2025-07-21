Tinubu Celebrates Nwabufo’s Unwavering Belief In Nigeria’s Unity

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his Senior Special Assistant on Public Engagement, Fredrick Nwabufo for his unwavering belief in the unity of the country as he clocks 40.

In a press release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President joined the Nwabufo family, friends, and associates in celebrating an incisive writer, journalist, and communications specialist.

Tinubu recalled Nwabufo’s dedicated service during the 2022–2023 presidential campaign under the Public Affairs Directorate of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, where he distinguished himself admirably.

He commended the celebrant for his leadership as Convener of Journalists for a United Nigeria (JUN), his unwavering belief in Nigeria’s unity, and his advocacy for causes that reflect his patriotic convictions.

As a firm supporter of youth participation in governance, the President expressed confidence that Nwabufo would continue to serve the nation and the media profession with courage, boldness, and innovation.

The President extended his best wishes and prayers to Nwabufo on this significant birthday milestone.