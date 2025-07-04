Tinubu Celebrates NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko At 55

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President described Dikko as a reformer and respected administrator who has devoted his career to building integrity-driven institutions in Nigerian sports.

“From his leadership role in revamping the domestic football league to his current position at the helm of the apex sports body, he has demonstrated a rare combination of vision, discipline, and humility.

“Under his watch, the National Sports Commission is being reorganised into a more accountable, dynamic, and performance-driven institution—one that aligns fully with the Renewed Hope Agenda’s focus on youth empowerment, national unity, and economic development,” the statement read.

President Tinubu commended Mallam Dikko for his enduring contributions to Nigeria’s sports ecosystem and his unwavering commitment to excellence.

As he marks this milestone, the President wished him continued good health, strength, and greater accomplishments in the service of the nation.