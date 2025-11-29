Tinubu Celebrates Nigeria’s Return To IMO Council

President Bola Tinubu has described Nigeria’s re-election into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council for the 2026–2027 biennium as a strong endorsement of Nigeria’s expanding maritime influence and its commitment to global shipping governance.

On Friday, November 28, Nigeria was re-elected into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council for the 2026–2027 biennium, marking the country’s return after a 14-year absence.

The election took place during the IMO General Assembly in London.

Tinubu in a statement on Saturday described the victory as a strong endorsement of Nigeria’s expanding maritime influence and its commitment to global shipping governance.

He said the result demonstrates international confidence in the nation’s dedication to maritime safety, security, environmental protection, and adherence to global standards.

The President commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, the Ministry’s staff, NIMASA, and Nigeria’s diplomatic mission for their strategic and professional efforts throughout the election.

Tinubu emphasized that the new mandate aligns with his administration’s broader agenda to unlock the potential of the blue economy, enhance maritime infrastructure, strengthen anti-piracy operations, and position Nigeria as a leading regional shipping hub.

He assured IMO member states of Nigeria’s readiness to contribute actively to safer seas, cleaner oceans, efficient maritime transport, and progressive global regulatory frameworks.

Tinubu also expressed gratitude to supporting nations, pledging that Nigeria will justify the confidence placed in it through sustained leadership and constructive engagement in global maritime affairs.