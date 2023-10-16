Tinubu celebrates NFC’s MD/CEO at 70

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Dr. Chidia Maduekwe (Ishinka Ohafia), on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Nhelale, the President described the former legislator, who served in the House of Representatives in the Third Republic, as a distinguished public servant and a passionate advocate of the Nigerian film industry.

“I celebrate Dr. Chidia Maduekwe on his 70th birthday. He is a man of many achievements who has devoted over 35 years of his life to the service of our nation in various capacities. “On this auspicious occasion, I pray that God Almighty grant him long life, good health, and more wisdom to continue to serve our nation,” the President prayed.