New Telegraph

September 19, 2025
September 19, 2025
Tinubu Celebrates Music Icon, 2Face Idibia At 50

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated legendary music icon, Mr Innocent Ujah Idibia, fondly called 2Face or 2Baba, on his 50th birthday.

The President acknowledged the contributions of the music star to Nigeria’s entertainment industry and commended his resilience, creativity, and indomitable Nigerian spirit.

“For more than 20 years, 2Baba serenaded us with soulful melodies, inspired generations, and carried the Nigerian flag with pride worldwide.

“His legendary song, ‘African Queen’, remains an evergreen classic that introduced the beauty of African music to the world, placing Nigeria at the heart of the global entertainment map,” the President stated.

Tinubu also noted 2Baba’s patriotism and deployment of his platform to the promotion of peace, unity, and good governance in Nigeria.

He prayed that the years ahead would bring the music virtuoso greater joy, fulfilment, and good health.

