Tinubu Celebrates Itsekiri Leader Emami At 50

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to Ayirimi Emami, a respected Itsekiri leader, businessman, and philanthropist, on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on Friday, President Tinubu praised Emami for his enduring contributions to national development, particularly his efforts in promoting peace, safeguarding vital oil and gas infrastructure, and fostering unity and stability in the Niger Delta region.

“Chief Emami has shown unwavering dedication to nation-building through his work in peace-building and his commitment to the protection and sustainability of Nigeria’s critical energy resources,” the President noted.

Tinubu also expressed personal gratitude for Emami’s longstanding support, highlighting his loyalty and alignment during key political moments, including the 2023 presidential elections.

“I thank Chief Emami for his support over the years for me and my wife, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu—a proud daughter of Itsekiriland—standing with us before and during the 2023 elections,” President Tinubu said.

The President concluded by wishing the Itsekiri chieftain continued good health and many more years of impactful leadership and service to both the Itsekiri people and the nation at large.

