Tinubu Celebrates Issa-Aremu At 65

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Comrade Issa Obalowu Aremu, the Director-General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies( MINILS), on his 65th birthday.

Aremu, a former journalist, is a trade unionist with four decades of struggle for workers’ rights. He is also a strong advocate for democracy and sustainable national industrial development.

He was the general secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) and an executive member of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) from 2008 to 2020.

In a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu joined the Aremu family, friends, and the labour community to celebrate the distinguished labour leader and frontline apostle of good governance, peace, and justice.

The President commended Aremu for his decades of service to the nation and for courageously championing the rights of workers and other Nigerians.

The President thanked the prolific writer and author for his support and prayed that this new chapter in his life would bring him good tidings, sound health and strength as he continues to serve the nation.