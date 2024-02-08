Tinubu Celebrates Impactful Life Of Late Asaba Monarch, Edozie

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the impactful life of the late Asaba monarch, Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Obi Joseph Chike Edozien who passed away on Wednesday.

According to a press release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President condoled with the family, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, the government, and the people of the state on this painful loss.

He celebrated the impactful life of the late monarch and eminent professor of medicine, acknowledging his advocacy for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians and his inimitable role in forging partnerships across divides.

“His Majesty lived a full life defined by the loftiest ideals of peace, unity, patriotism, honesty, and dignity. This is a sad loss, coming at a time when Nigeria needs more peace-builders and bridge-builders,” the President said.

While praying for the peaceful repose of the beloved departed, the President urged the Royal Family and all those who mourned this gaping loss to take solace in the legacies of His Royal Majesty.