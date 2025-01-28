Tinubu Celebrates Femi Pedro At 70

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tributes to Otunba Femi Pedro, his former deputy during his tenure as the governor of Lagos State on the occasion of his 70th birthday on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

In a message personally signed by the President and shared on Tuesday, Tinubu described Otunba Pedro as a brilliant mind, dedicated public servant, and trailblazer whose contributions to Lagos State and Nigeria have been inspiring.

“Otunba Femi Pedro is a brilliant mind and a dedicated public servant whose contributions to Lagos State and Nigeria continue to inspire many.

“As my deputy when I was governor of Lagos, he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence and the progress of our nation. This attribute sets him apart as a leader who always puts the people first,” Tinubu wrote.

The President also lauded Otunba Pedro’s achievements beyond public service, highlighting his groundbreaking contributions to the banking sector and entrepreneurship.

According to Tinubu, Pedro’s efforts have fostered economic growth in Nigeria and created countless opportunities for others.

“Beyond his years of service in government, Otunba Femi Pedro has distinguished himself as a trailblazer in banking and entrepreneurship.

“He has created opportunities for many and contributed to Nigeria’s economic growth. His leadership, integrity, and deep sense of patriotism remain a source of inspiration for those who seek to make a difference,” Tinubu added.

As Pedro celebrates this significant milestone, Tinubu joined family, friends, and well-wishers in offering prayers for his continued health, happiness, and fulfilment.

“Happy 70th birthday, Femi. May the years ahead bring even more incredible blessings,” he concluded.

Otunba Femi Pedro served as the Deputy Governor of Lagos State from 2003 to 2007 under Bola Tinubu’s administration.

A seasoned banker, Pedro played a pivotal role in advancing the financial sector in Nigeria, having served as the managing director of First Atlantic Bank (now FinBank) and the co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank.

Pedro remains a prominent figure in Nigeria’s public and private sectors, known for his commitment to excellence, integrity, and nation-building.

