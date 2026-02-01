Tinubu Celebrates Fela Kuti’s Posthumous Grammy Award

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the father of Afrobeat, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, on his posthumous recognition by the Recording Academy of America with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

In a personally signed congratulatory statement issued by the President on Sunday, 1 February, 2026 titled “Fela Lives,” the President described the legendary musician and political activist as a fearless voice of the people whose music confronted injustice and reshaped global sound.

“Fela was more than a musician. He was a fearless voice of the people, a philosopher of freedom, and a revolutionary force whose music confronted injustice and reshaped global sound,” the president said.

Tinubu portrayed him as more than a musician, but philosopher of freedom and a revolutionary force whose courage, creativity, and conviction defined a generation and continue to inspire the world.

“His courage, creativity, and conviction defined a generation and continue to inspire the world. In Yoruba mythology, he has transcended to a higher plane as an Orisa. He is now eternal,” Tinubu added.

The President, drawing from Yoruba mythology, said Fela has transcended to a higher plane as an ‘Orisa’ (god) while describing him as eternal.

The posthumous Grammy recognition has made Fela Kuti the first African to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

According to Tinubu, the recognition affirms Fela’s enduring global influence and his foundational role in shaping Africa’s impact on modern music.

The President noted further, that Fela defined Afrobeat, with his influence cutting across generations of Nigerian musicians and can be heard in Afrobeats and other global music genres today.