Tinubu Celebrates Ex-Sterling Bank Chairman, Adegunwa, At 80

President Bola Tinubu has warmly felicitated his longtime friend and Asiwaju of Ijebuland, Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The President joined family, friends, and business associates of the renowned industrialist and philanthropist in celebrating the milestone, which crowns decades of impactful investments in people and institutions that have significantly contributed to Nigeria’s economy.

Tinubu praised Adegunwa, a former Chairman of Sterling Bank, for his broad-minded approach to investing in key sectors that promote growth, job creation, and improved livelihoods.

Adegunwa is the Chairman and CEO of Essay Holdings Limited, the parent company of Rite Foods Limited, which operates a world-class production facility in Ososa, Ogun State.

The President prayed for continued good health and long life for the octogenarian.

