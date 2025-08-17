Tinubu Celebrates Ex-Military President, Babangida At 84

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.), on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President rejoiced with the family, friends, and associates of the former leader, noting that his eight years of rule left a significant mark on Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development.

President Tinubu praised General Babangida’s distinguished military career, which spanned several strategic positions, including: Instructor at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Commander of the 4 Reconnaissance Regiment, Commander of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Director of Army Staff Duties and Plans and Chief of Army Staff.

Highlighting Babangida’s stewardship, the President recalled his administration’s massive investment in infrastructure, particularly the construction of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, as well as reforms that liberalised the Nigerian economy.

General Babangida’s government also established key national institutions such as the State Security Service (SSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The President further noted Babangida’s role in state creation and the relocation of the Federal Capital from Lagos to Abuja, describing them as enduring legacies of his leadership.

While thanking the former military ruler for his sacrifices and service to the nation, President Tinubu prayed that Almighty Allah grant him more years in good health and renewed strength.

The former Nigerian leader, fondly called IBB, served as military president from 1985 to 1993.