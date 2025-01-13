Tinubu Celebrates Ex-Leadway Assurance CEO, Odukale At 60

Share

President Bola Tinubu congratulated Mr Tunde Hassan-Odukale, the former CEO of Leadway Assurance and ex-Chairman of First Bank, on his 60th birthday.

According to a press release issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President lauded Odukale’s contributions to the growth and stability of key industries, including insurance, asset management, IT and banking.

“With over three decades of impactful service across diverse sectors, Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale has demonstrated unwavering commitment and innovation. His expertise has shaped boardroom dynamics and inspired confidence in Nigeria’s private sector,” Tinubu said.

Hassan-Odukale’s academic foundation and professional achievements, including his graduation from the University of London and City University, London, where he earned a degree in Pure Mathematics and a diploma in Actuarial Science, have made him a respected member of the Royal Society of Mathematics and the Pensions Management Institute.

His post-graduation studies, including the Lagos Business School’s Advanced Management Programme, have further honed his leadership acumen.

From his tenure as managing director at Leadway Assurance to his previous role as chairman of First Bank and other top institutions, Mr Hassan-Odukale has been a defining force shaping Nigeria’s financial and investment landscape.

His influence extends beyond the boardroom, where he has actively participated in advancing strategic initiatives and portfolio management.

“As you celebrate this significant milestone, I join your family, friends, and colleagues in honouring your contributions to Nigeria’s corporate advancement. May your years ahead be filled with health, joy, and continued success,” Tinubu concluded.

