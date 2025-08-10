Tinubu Celebrates Ex-Lagos Commissioner On 70th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has joined other political gladiators to felicitate Adeniyi Oyemade, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce and two-term lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, as he marked his 70th birthday.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described Oyemade as a seasoned entrepreneur and committed public servant whose contributions have left a lasting impact on Lagos State.

Oyemade, a native of Ogun State, represented Ikeja Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, where he chaired influential committees, including those on Budget and Appropriations and on Education.

READ ALSO:

“Your versatile leadership and results-driven approach to governance shaped critical reforms in budget planning, education, fiscal policy, and public service delivery.

“I commend your principled commitment to grassroots mobilisation, community development and overarching desire for national development.

“As you attain this milestone, I pray for your good health and strength, to carry on your good works,” Tinubu said.