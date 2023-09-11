Tinubu Celebrates Etsu Nupe At 71

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday joined a host of others to celebrate His Royal Highness, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar on the occasion of his 71st birthday and the significant milestone of his 20th year on the esteemed throne.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, the first-class monarch, who serves as the head of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, has been praised by Tinubu as a consummate politician and a highly esteemed national figure.

Tinubu, acknowledging the Etsu Nupe’s outstanding leadership, described him as a consummate statesman and a highly respected national leader.

According to him, the traditional ruler has stayed steadfast in his service to Nigeria and his people throughout his distinguished career as a military official and since his succession to the renowned throne of his forebears two decades ago.

President Tinubu wished the traditional head of state many more happy years and urged him to recommit himself to his mission of enhancing society.

He said: “I join a multitude of Nigerians, family members, and friends in celebrating His Royal Highness, the Etsu Nupe. This is a remarkable moment which calls for thanksgiving in the celebration of a purposeful life that has been well lived.”