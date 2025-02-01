Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Dr Olutoyin Okeowo to Nigeria’s business, educational, and religious sectors as the elder statesman celebrates his 70th birthday.

In a statement issued on Saturday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, President Tinubu described Dr Okeowo as a distinguished business leader, philanthropist, and dedicated servant of God whose life and achievements have left an indelible mark on the nation.

Highlighting Dr Okeowo’s exceptional leadership, the President praised his transformative roles as Chairman of Metropolitan Motors Ltd, Oasis Insurance Plc, and Greenwich Merchant Bank, citing his commitment to excellence and community development.

As Pro-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Dr. Okeowo has been instrumental in fostering academic growth and expanding opportunities for education in Nigeria.

Tinubu also commended Dr. Okeowo’s two-decade service as treasurer of the Anglican Diocese of Lagos West, a role in which his leadership has ensured financial stability and infrastructural development.

Joining family, friends, and well-wishers, President Tinubu wished Dr Okeowo continued good health, happiness, and greater fulfilment in the years to come.

