December 4, 2025
Tinubu Celebrates Doyin Group Founder, Samuel Adedoyin, At 90

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Prince Samuel Adedoyin, founder of the Doyin Group of Companies, on his 90th birthday, praising his contributions to Nigeria’s industrial and philanthropic landscape.

In a personal message, the President described Adedoyin as “an extraordinary industrialist, philanthropist, and national icon with decades of impact in the manufacturing sector.” Tinubu highlighted his entrepreneurial brilliance, integrity, and resilience, noting that his enterprises have significantly contributed to the economy and created numerous opportunities for Nigerians.

Beyond business, Adedoyin’s philanthropy and community development efforts were lauded for touching countless lives, particularly in education and support for the vulnerable.

The President also acknowledged his enduring connection to his hometown, Agbamu, Kwara State, and his seven-decade legacy in Lagos.

Tinubu concluded by wishing Adedoyin continued grace, strength, and joy, welcoming him to “the grand club of nonagenarians.”

