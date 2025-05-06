Tinubu Celebrates Deputy Speaker Kalu On Birthday

Share

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a statement on Monday, Tinubu described Kalu as a seasoned parliamentarian who has consistently demonstrated legislative excellence and unwavering commitment to national development since his election in 2019 to represent Bende Federal Constituency.

The President commended the Deputy Speaker’s pivotal role in the passage of key legislative reforms, including the Student Loan Act of 2024, the Nigerian Startup Act of 2022, and the South East Development Commission Act.

“Honourable Kalu has been a worthy ambassador of Nigeria at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), leveraging the platform to champion the nation’s interests on the global stage,” Tinubu said.

He prayed for Kalu’s continued good health, strength, and wisdom, and wished him many more years of impactful service to the nation.

Share