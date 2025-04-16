Tinubu Celebrates Business Icon, Oladele Fajemirokun At 75

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday congratulated prominent businessman and philanthropist, Dr Oladele Fajemirokun, on his 75th birthday.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, praised Fajemirokun’s lasting contributions to Nigeria’s private sector and national development.

The President described Fajemirokun as a worthy torchbearer of an illustrious legacy and acknowledged his dedication to national growth and passion for humanitarian causes, especially in areas such as health, education, and youth development.

As the businessman marks his 75th milestone, President Tinubu offered prayers for continued strength and divine grace.

The statement reads, “President Bola Tinubu congratulates Dr Oladele Fajemirokun, a business leader and philanthropist, on his 75th birthday.

“President Tinubu celebrates the scion of the illustrious Fajemirokun family, who has elevated the legacy of his father, the legendary industrialist Chief Henry Oloyede Fajemirokun, through his pioneering strides in Nigeria’s private sector.

“The President acknowledges Dr Fajemirokun’s commitment to national development and passionate pursuit of humanitarian endeavours, particularly in health, education, and youth empowerment, and lauds his resilience, innovativeness, and large-heartedness.

“As Dr Fajemirokun celebrates this milestone, President Tinubu prays that God Almighty will grant him renewed strength and unceasing grace to continue to enrich lives and contribute to the nation’s prosperity.”

With a career spanning several decades, Fajemirokun has made notable contributions across multiple sectors, including insurance, telecommunications, oil and gas, and real estate.

