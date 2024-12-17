Tinubu Celebrates Buhari On 82nd Birthday

Share

On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu penned heartfelt birthday wishes to former President Muhammadu Buhari as he marks his 82nd birthday in Daura, Katsina State.

In his tribute made available to newsmen, President Tinubu acknowledged Buhari’s decades of unwavering service and leadership, which have significantly influenced Nigeria’s journey toward unity, prosperity, and stability.

Reflecting on Buhari’s political resilience, Tinubu lauded his determination in contesting presidential elections in 2003, 2007, and 2011 before achieving victory in 2015 and 2019.

This he said is a testament to his doggedness and commitment to Nigeria’s advancement.

READ ALSO:

The President affirmed his dedication to building on the infrastructure and developmental legacy left by Buhari during his tenure as the leader of the country’s first All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

In his message, Tinubu celebrated Buhari’s enduring impact on the nation, emphasizing that his leadership continues to inspire many Nigerians.

“Your steadfast commitment to Nigeria’s advancement and unity inspires many, and your enduring legacy continues to guide our nation’s journey,” the President said.

On this special occasion, Tinubu wished Buhari good health, happiness, and fulfilment, expressing hope that he would be surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"