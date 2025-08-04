Tinubu Celebrates BUA Chairman At 65

President Bola Tinubu has joined other notable Nigerians to celebrate the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu as he clocks 65 years on Monday, August 4.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed his reverence and adoration for the celebrant.

Tinubu described Abdul Samad as one of Nigeria’s most successful businessmen with vital investments that have aided the transformation in the paramount sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

The President also applauded Abdul Samad’s distinguishing virtues, citing his vision, discipline and ambition, especially with the ‘Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative’ which provides development to key sectors like health, education, and social development across Nigeria and the globe.

READ ALSO

In the statement, the President also described Abdul Samad as a builder who fuels people and communities

“Abdul Samad Rabiu is a builder in every sense.

“He has built industries, empowered people, uplifted communities, and continues to invest in the future of our country—not for applause, but out of duty and conviction. Nigeria is proud of him, and I am proud to call him a trusted partner in our nation’s progress.”

Amid the celebration, the President prayed for the prominent philanthropist, thanking him for his contribution to society.