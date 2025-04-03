New Telegraph

April 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tinubu Celebrates Ayo…

Tinubu Celebrates Ayo Babalola Varsity Chancellor At 70

President Bola Tinubu felicitates Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, the Chancellor of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State, on his 70th birthday yesterday.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President lauded Adegbulugbe for his exemplary achievements and significant contributions to academia, evangelism, business, and philanthropy.

Reflecting on their shared experiences, Tinubu recalled, “In October 2019, I had the privilege of sharing the podium with Professor Adegbulugbe as we received honorary doctorates alongside the Sultan of Sokoto, His Majesty Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti.

Standing beside such a distinguished intellectual, known for his outstanding dedication and humility, was truly an honour.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Tribunal Judgment: Ighodalo Heads To A’Court Over Okpebholo’s Victory
Read Next

Trump Imposes 14%Tariff On Nigerian Exports To US
Share
Copy Link
×