Tinubu Celebrates Awujale Of Ijebuland On 64th Coronation Anniversary

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II, the Awujale of Ijebuland, on the 64th anniversary of his coronation.

The President joined the great people of Ijebuland, Ogun State, and Nigerians in totality to celebrate the Royal Father and one of the longest reigning monarchs in Nigeria.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu extolled the revered monarch as a fine personification of integrity, wisdom, and authenticity, as well as a prolific repository of Ijebuland’s and Nigeria’s cherished history.

The President thanked the Royal Father, whom he describes as a “close confidant,” for his prayers, support, and wise counsel.

He prayed to God Almighty to grant His Royal Majesty the grace of good health and strength and many more prosperous years on the throne of his forefathers.