Tinubu Celebrates Atiku On 78th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday joined other political gladiators and eminent Nigerians to celebrate the Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on his 78th birthday.

In a statement by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Communications, Tinubu noted Atiku’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development since 1999 and commended his dedication to public service and philanthropy.

Reflecting on their shared history, President Tinubu recalled moments as co-founders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their political rivalry during the 2023 presidential election.

He prayed for Atiku’s continued health and happiness, recognizing his lasting impact on Nigeria’s political and social landscape.

