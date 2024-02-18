Tinubu Celebrates Aisha Buhari At 53

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday joined a host of others to celebrate Aisha Buhari, the wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari on her 53rd birthday anniversary.

President Tinubu eulogised the former First Lady for her honesty, unwavering morals, and self-control to devote herself fully to any deserving cause at any cost.

Speaking in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu described Ashia Buhari as having a strong trait she shares with her incredibly respected husband.

President Tinubu expressed his gratitude to Hajiya Aisha for her highly significant humanitarian endeavours, which have included meeting the needs of the oppressed and serving as a pillar and source of consolation for those in need of comfort and hope.

The President wished Hajiya Aisha and her family many more happy years ahead and thanked them for their support.