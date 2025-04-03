Tinubu Celebrates Adron Group Boss, Emmanuel-King At 50

Share

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Aare Adetola Olaniyi Emmanuel-King, the Chairman and CEO of Adron Group, on his 50th birthday.

The President joined family, friends, and wellwishers to celebrate the entrepreneur and philanthropist who has remained steadfast in making affordable housing accessible to many Nigerians.

Emmanuel-King, with over 62 estates and a workforce of 3,000, has received numerous chieftaincy titles and awards in property and estate development, including Lagos State Man of the Year (2019) and Property Developer of the Year (2021).

Tinubu commended the real estate developer for his contributions to the government’s vision of reducing the nation’s housing deficit.

