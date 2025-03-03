Tinubu Celebrates Adeboye At 83

Share

President Bola Tinubu has joined other eminent Nigerians in congratulating Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on his 83rd birthday.

In his Congratulatory message issued on Monday, President Tinubu shared in the joy of the special occasion with Pastor Adeboye’s family, particularly his wife, Pastor Foluke, spiritual leaders and members of the RCCG, the body of Christ, and the clergy.

Tinubu acknowledged the unique leadership role of the renowned clergyman whose teachings for more than five decades have shaped and changed lives across generations in the country and beyond.

Tinubu’s goodwill message was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The President also extolled Pastor Adeboye’s humility and wisdom as he commended his contributions, even beyond the pulpit, to healthcare and education in Nigeria.

Tinubu prayed that God Almighty will continue to keep his servant in good health and strength as he carries on his stewardship in the Lord’s vineyard.

