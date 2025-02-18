Share

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday congratulated the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, on his 60th birthday, acknowledging his contributions to governance, economic growth, and infrastructure development in the state.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu praised Otti’s leadership and remarkable transition from a successful career in banking to public service.

He highlighted Otti’s track record as an economist, banker, and politician, noting his impact on both the private and public sectors.

The President particularly commended the ongoing transformation in Abia State under Otti’s leadership, citing improvements in infrastructure, education, and business-friendly policies, especially in Aba, the state’s commercial hub.

READ ALSO:

He described the governor as an enterprising leader who is living up to his reputation as a seasoned administrator.

“Dr. Otti is a respected leader who has led thriving institutions, including banks. His administration’s dedication to infrastructural development and economic growth in Abia State is commendable,” Tinubu stated.

Tinubu wished Governor Otti good health and continued success in his efforts to enhance the lives of Abia residents and contribute to Nigeria’s overall progress.

Dr. Otti, who took office as Abia’s governor in 2023, has been widely recognized for his policies aimed at revitalizing the state’s economy and fostering sustainable development.

Share

Please follow and like us: