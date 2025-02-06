Tinubu Celebrates AbdulRazak’s Lifetime of Service At 65

Share

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on his 65th birthday.

The President joined the governor’s family, friends, political associates, and well-wishers in celebrating a lifetime of service, dedication to just causes, and visionary leadership.

The President acknowledged AbdulRazaq’s invaluable contributions, as the Chairman of NGF, to the success of his administration, particularly in mobilising governors to work with the federal government to address national challenges and implement policies that promote good governance and progress for all Nigerians.

