Tinubu: Carter Was Beacon Of Service To Humanity

President Bola Tinibu has described the 39th President of the United States of America (USA), Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100 years, as a beacon of service to humanity, demonstrating to leaders worldwide the profound impact of dedication beyond the highest office.

As a Nobel Peace laureate and global statesman, Carter devoted his post-presidential life to the cause of peace, democracy, and the eradication of tropical diseases. His unwavering commitment to these noble pursuits has left an indelible mark on the world.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said: “President Carter showed us all how to remain relevant and impactful after leaving the esteemed position of President of the United States. “He tackled the challenges the developing world faced, from combating diseases to mediating conflicts and promoting democratic values.

He exemplified grace, dignity, and a profound respect for humanity.” He fondly recalled Carter as a trustworthy and compassionate friend to Nigeria, lauding Carter’s significant contributions through The Carter Centre, particularly his efforts in eradicating Guinea worm disease and river blindness, which significantly improved the lives of many Nigerians.

Reflecting on Nigeria-US relations, Tinubu nostalgically recalled Carter’s historic visit to Nigeria in March 1978 (during Gen Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime) and his three-day stay at the State House, Marina, Lagos.

Under Carter’s leadership, this visit marked a pivotal moment in US foreign policy. It laid the groundwork for a pragmatic relationship between the United States and Africa, with Nigeria at its heart.

The President expressed hope that Carter’s legacy of decency, character, and humanity, both in and out of office, would continue to inspire Americans and leaders worldwide to embrace the true essence of leadership.

